Sekulić skeptical about mini-Schengen

Minister of Economy, Ms Dragica Sekulić, said for the Television of Montenegro that the Government was serious and responsible, and that it “takes care of the economic benefits of its citizens. Therefore, Minister added, “mini -Schengen” initiative requires careful consideration.

Ms Sekulić says that it is necessary to as Montenegrin institutions, consider all benefits and then give final opinion about the initiative.

Asked if Montenegro could lose economic benefit if it failed to become member of mini Schengen, Ms Sekulić says that the paper “has nothing new to offer”.

“Citizens of Montenegro aren’t allowed to travel only to Croatia with their identity card”, said Ms Sekulić.

Ms Sekulić says that all regional initiatives, that encompassed regional connection, were under the patronage of the EC.