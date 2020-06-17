Simović: Positive opinion of citizens is what matters most to us

Vice-president of the Government of Montenegro, Mr Milutin Simović, has denounced statements of political opponents that DPS “has been conducting pre-election campaign during the coronavirus epidemic” as frivolous and unfounded.

It was actually a multi-month campaign of care and responsibility for the citizens’ health, Mr Simović said.

He announced that they would continue to protect public health while facing the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Mr Simović pointed out that positive opinion of citizens “is what matters most”.

“The best confirmation of our success is the fact that borders to Montenegrin citizens have reopened”, Mr Simović said, citing Bulgaria and Slovenia as examples.

He points out that the Government must lead response to the social and economic recovery of Montenegro.