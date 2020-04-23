English

Simović: With determination and courage, we are going to bring Montenegro back on the path of growth

This is the time when we must protect the substance of our economy so that we can bring Montenegro back on the path of accelerated growth and development. With determination and courage, we can achieve that, said in the Parliament today Mr Miltuin Simović, vice-president of the Government.

He pointed out that we “must fight together for health and life, keeping job and businesses”.

He added that today’s discussion had confirmed that Montenegro’s response to COVID 19 had been timely and efficient.

“I won’t talk about affirmative statistics to favor our results because every infected person and every lost life is priceless and is reason enough for concern. I only see the need for further responsible and non-stop work. I will remind you that the key to the result we have was timeliness, determination and good organization”, Mr Simović pointed out.

The strength of our response to Covid 19 lies in successful cooperation between professionals and institutions.

