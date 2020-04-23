Simović: With determination and courage, we are going to bring Montenegro back on the path of growth

This is the time when we must protect the substance of our economy so that we can bring Montenegro back on the path of accelerated growth and development. With determination and courage, we can achieve that, said in the Parliament today Mr Miltuin Simović, vice-president of the Government.

– Ovo je vrijeme kada moramo sačuvati supstancu naše ekonomije da bi Crnu Goru vratili ponovo na put ubrzanog rasta i razvoja.

– Zato ćemo biti odlučni i hrabri da to ostvarimo.

– A mjera svega toga će biti održivost javnih finansija i pravednost. — Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) April 23, 2020

He pointed out that we “must fight together for health and life, keeping job and businesses”.

He added that today’s discussion had confirmed that Montenegro’s response to COVID 19 had been timely and efficient.

PPV i predsjednik #NKT Milutin Simović, završna riječ, Skupština CG: Ne može niko bez obzira kako se zvao i prezivao da bude izuzet od poštovanja mjera, bio on dio duhovnog ili svetovnog sistema ove države. I to moramo i danas ponoviti i kazati da ćemo na tome istrajavati. pic.twitter.com/gS1MCsJZ76 — Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) April 23, 2020

“I won’t talk about affirmative statistics to favor our results because every infected person and every lost life is priceless and is reason enough for concern. I only see the need for further responsible and non-stop work. I will remind you that the key to the result we have was timeliness, determination and good organization”, Mr Simović pointed out.

PPV i predsj. #NKT Milutin Simović, završna riječ, Skupština CG: I ova rasprava u Parlamentu pokazala je da je CG dala blagovremen, odlučan i efikasan odgovor na #COVID19.

Snaga našeg odgovora bila je u uspješnoj saradnji struke i institucija u kreiranju odgovora. #CoronaInfoCG pic.twitter.com/5xGaPVcVeB — Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) April 23, 2020