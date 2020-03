Another 6 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total number of infected persons is now 91.

“Out of 29 analyzed samples, 6 tested positive for coronavirus”, representatives of the Institute for Public Health reported.

Municipalities of Tuzi and Podgorica count most cases (32 and 31, respectively).

There are seven infected persons in Ulcinj, six in Andrijevica and Bar, four in Herceg Novi, three in Budva and one person in Tivat and Danilovgrad.

Around 6.278 persons are under sanitary watch.