Šoć: Elections might be postponed only in case of emergency

Former MP in the Montenegrin parliament and lawyer, Mr Dragan Šoć, in an interview for Dan daily, told it was expected that the Committee on the Reform of Electoral Legislation was going to dissolve before any business had been done, as it was a way for the Democratic Party of Socialists, DPS, to buy them some time.

He noted that the election rules must be amended in the election year and that no one should expect the postponement of the elections.

“The Committee on the Comprehensive Reform of Electoral and Other Legislation has finished with its activities with no agreement. I do not think it is going to continue with its work or that it’s going to do anything good. By establishing it, the DPS only wanted to buy some time and in the end, everybody else will be blamed as nothing has changed,” noted Mr Šoć.

The fact we are entering the election year with old rules is pretty much normal now when we haven’t changed them so far, according to him.

“No one said we must amend rules, but if we opted for amendments, as we did, the aim was to improve the procedures, i.e. to introduce greater level of control, that is, to reduce chances for any manipulation or abuse.”