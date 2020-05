Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Mr Duško Marković, announced today that some public gatherings would be allowed starting from June.

“There are approximately 7000 infected persons in our surroundings, which means the danger is still there. We don’t stop here. We must prevent importation of the virus. Measures are expected to come into force on 1 June. Public gatherings will be allowed with specific number of people. We’ll see what the allowable size of public gatherings will be”, PM said.