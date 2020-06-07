Statement of Ana Brnabić too hypocritical, we can’t reopen border with Serbia until next Monday

Today’s statement of Serbia’s Prime Minister, Ms Ana Brnabić, “that she’s glad to hear that requirements for reopening the border with Serbia are met”, is too hypocritical as it comes from a person who has been calling on the people of Serbia not to travel to Montenegro, an official of the Montenegrin government told CdM.

The official emphasizes that Montenegro won’t be playing with lives of its citizens and explains that the Montenegrin border cannot be opened until next Monday having in mind the rules that apply.

The official also says that the Government of Montenegro followed recommendations and rules of medical personnel and not a daily policy as Ms Ana Brnabić has been doing.

“This is confirmed with the result that Montenegro has achieved in the fight against the coronavirus, as well as with our unique status of the coronavirus-free country. Our border, according to rules we apply, can’t be opened until next Monday. We hope that by then the epidemic in Serbia will be significantly suppressed, while Serbian authorities, in the meantime, can explain to us how they managed to cure 4.500 infected people in one day,” the govt’s official told CdM.