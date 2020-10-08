Stoltenberg: NATO data must be reliable

NATO has standards and procedures that ensure that all those who work with classified data in NATO must meet the NATO standard, said Secretary General of the Alliance, Mr Jens Stoltenberg. As he said, that was done in a safe and reliable way in Montenegro as well.

Asked by RTCG whether it is acceptable for NATO that representatives of pro-Serbian parties are at the head of the intelligence services, Mr Stoltenberg said that the security criteria must be met by whoever is in power.

“NATO is doing everything to ensure that the security criteria are met, and that applies to everyone, even in Montenegro, whoever is in power, because that is a requirement that all countries must meet,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

He also says that he is familiar with the challenges that Montenegro is facing.

“We see that there was misinformation and attempts at hybrid threats against Montenegro in the election campaign, as well as an attempted coup in Montenegro in the last elections. That is why NATO is working together with Montenegro and its allies to fight threats and cyber attacks. We will continue to work with Montenegro”, Mr Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Macedonian Prime Minister, Mr Zoran Zaev.