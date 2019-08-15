Sutomore to call referendum on return to the status of municipality

Sutomore might soon call a referendum on restoring the status of municipality. Sutomore has gained all the required approvals and opinions regarding the return to the municipality status.

Representative of portal Bar say that referendum will definitely be called – it’s just a matter of moment.

All ministries have approved of the referendum and had no remarks on the fifth Study submitted by the Council on return to the status of municipality.

President of the Council, Mr Ratimir Ratko Vujošević, sadi that Ministry of Finance had unequivocally stated that all procedural requirements for territorial change had been met.

Opinion produced by the Ministry of Finance states that regardless of the fact that procedural requirements have been met, it is quote irrational to increase number of municipalities. Mr Vujošević said that this part of the opinion had no legal effect.

“It’s clear that it is Mr Darko Radunović’s personal view. However, he and other ministers have confirmed that requirements stipulated in the Article 5 of the Rule book on contents and methodology of the territorial change feasibility study have been met. There are no obstacles to the referendum, I don’t want citizens to be misled into thinking so”, explains Mr Vujošević.

The Council has initiated legal procedure before the municipality of Bar.

Until 1956, Sutomore had a status of municipality.