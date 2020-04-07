Take a look at the promotional video ”Montenegro – Destination 4 all seasons’

The National Tourism Organization of Montenegro, NTO, has released a new destination video ‘Montenegro – Destination 4 all seasons’ to promote the tourism offer on social networks.

A promotional video presenting the beauties of Montenegro in a somewhat different manner has been recorded in collaboration with one of the most famous Poland influences and photographers, Mr Karol Werner.

As, unfortunately, travels have been suspended, we hope the video will attract a number of potential tourists who will be able to enjoy the immense beauty of our country once this all is behind us, the NTO noted.