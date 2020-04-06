The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montenegro rises to 223

Another 85 samples were analyzed and nine tested positive for coronavirus. All nine persons are from Podgorica. That means there are currently 223 infected persons, Institute for Public Health announced.

“Six persons are contacts of the previously known cases. We are still looking for the source of infection in three cases”, they said.

Number of coronavirus cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 113

Tuzi: 34

Nikšić: 20

Bar: 19

Ulcinj: 9

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Budva: 4

Tivat: 2

Danilovgrad: 3