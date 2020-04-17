The U.S. Government donates $300.000 to Montenegro to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19

The United States Government has committed $300,000 in health assistance to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Montenegro.

The United States, via the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing critically-needed support by coordinating with the Government of Montenegro, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.

U.S. Ambassador Judy Rising Reinke said “As a friend, partner, and ally, the U.S. government is proud to continue our long-standing support for the development of Montenegro’s health system and economy. We stand side by side with our NATO ally to address together the wide-ranging effects of the current COVID-19 crisis.”

Separately, as part of an ongoing regional disaster risk reduction program, USAID, through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, is supporting the Red Cross in Montenegro to provide training and equipment for an Emergency Operations Center that will soon be up and running to support Montenegro’s COVID-19 efforts and future disaster responses.

Since 2010, funding provided through EUCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program has sought to increase the Montenegrin health system’s ability to provide quality care and respond to emergencies. The program has made possible the renovation of the ICU in the Children’s Hospital in Podgorica, construction of an emergency room in the Kolasin Hospital, the renovation of the ophthalmology and urology wards of the Niksic Hospital, and the purchase of a surgical microscope for the Specialized Hospital in Risan. The Humanitarian Assistance Program has enabled the donation of medical equipment to the Clinical Center during the current crisis, and future investment in Montenegro’s health sector is planned.

This $300,000 in new USAID assistance joins long-term U.S. investment in Montenegro totaling more than $332 million, including more than $1 million for health assistance.

For decades, the United States has been the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in public health.

Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously made available more than $100 billion dollars in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance globally. This generosity is underscored by our contributions to several crucial multilateral partners, which includes: