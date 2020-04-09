Three more cases of coronavirus in Montenegro

According to the latest data of the Institute for Public Health, there are 252 persons infected with coronavirus in Montenegro. Another 107 analyses were carried out and three results were positive.

“New cases are from Podgorica, two of which are contacts of previously known cases”, Institute said.

Number of infected persons by municipalities:



Podgorica: 127

Tuzi: 36

Nikšić: 31

Bar: 21

Ulcinj: 9

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Budva: 4

Danilovgrad: 3

Tivat: 2