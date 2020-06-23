Three persons from Bijelo Polje caught coronavirus

This graph shows the number of the newly infected, total number of infections by days, total number of the recovered and confirmed active Covid-19 cases

Labs of the Institute for Public Health have analyzed 45 samples since the latest information on the number of Covid-19 cases and detected another three cases.

“The newly infected are from Bijelo Polje and were in close contact with somebody already infected with the virus,” the Institute said.

Montenegro now records 54 coronavirus cases – in Rožaje (19), Podgorica (16), Bijelo Polje (4), Bar (3), Berane (3), Ulcinj (3), Budva (3), Cetinje (2) and Danilovgrad (1).