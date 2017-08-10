A tiny country of immense beauty – that’s Montenegro!

Painters, poets, tourists – they all experienced Montenegro in their own way. And all of them must admit – the beauty of the country cannot be ignored. If God did not save on natural gifts,

This five minute video of Montenegro from the air shows that God was generous when awarding natural gifts to the country.

You will not find so much natural beauty, lush beaches, clear lakes, fast rivers and beautiful mountains in such a tiny area – except in Montenegro.

There are a lot of jokes and saying about the size of Montenegro, including the fact that you can tour the whole country in a week and the belief that if Montenegrin mountains were “ironed”, it would be the largest country in the world.

Thus, you can wake up in the morning on the beautiful coast of the Adriatic Sea, dine on the lake, and in the evening enjoy walking the mountains of Montenegro.

That’s the charm of this tiny country of immense beauty.