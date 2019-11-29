Traffic stopped after landslide in the Platije Canyon

Traffic has been disrupted on Podgorica-Kolašin road due to landslide in Kupina. A rock fell and hit the vehicle of the Institute for Public Health. Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident.

Representatives of the Auto-Moto Association said that at 3:50 pm police officers were informed that there had been a landslide in the Platije Canyon.

“Traffic will be suspended for all categories of vehicles until further notice”.

They have warned earlier that traffic is flowing in slippery conditions and that landslides might occur.