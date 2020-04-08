UčiDoma project on mobile application

Contents of #Učidoma project will be available on mobile application for all operative systems, Ministry of Education reports.

As Minister of Education, Mr Damir Šehović said, the latest data shows increased interest in #Učidoma contents.

Mr Nenad Novović, director of the Amplitduo agency which designed the site and the app said that the application was very simple and available in Play and App store.

Mr Šehović laid our plans for the upgrade of #Učidoma platform in the direction of a virtual classroom.

“The goal is to integrate into the site solutions which imply interaction between teachers and students. If the Project is good, in days to come we are going to have an innovated platform, a giant step forward in comparison to the existing solution”, Minister said.

So far, #Učidoma site has had almost 200.000 views, whereas YouTube channel had 800.000 views in only two weeks.

“I would like to take this opportunity and stress that every member of our team is working day and night to make this system function and eliminate all objective shortcomings. Cooperation with Ministry of Education is an example of a successful, two-way communication. When all this passes, I believe we are going to have a sustainable product”, Mr Novović added.

Education system in Montenegro has proven that it is not just a sluggish mechanism with surplus of timer and lack of responsibility.