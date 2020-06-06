Unlimited legalization date

Submission of requests for legalization of illegally built facilities is not barred by limitations and that’s the main novelty of the proposal for the amendments to the law on spatial planning and construction adopted by the govt on Thursday.

“The deadline for submission of requests for legalization starts as soon as the amendments enter into force. Those who had already submitted the request under valid law don’t have to do it again, but will be informed about the additional documents that are needed,“ managing director of the Directorate for Housing Development, Mr Marko Čanović, told Pobjeda daily.

It means that the amendments to the law do not refer to procedures already completed under valid law, while the pending procedures will be finalized in line with the provisions of the new law.

“The reason behind this amendment is the fact that a total of 2.713 legalization requests were submitted after the expiry date, and great many of citizens required its extension.“

In addition, it would be possible to legalize facilities that have been recognized in the existing plans even though they do not meet some of the urban parameters.

“The aim of this amendment is to remove some detected procedural obstacles in making the decision on legalization, as the majority of valid spatial documents contain guidelines that recognize illegally built facilities,“ explained Mr Čanović, adding that the intention is to keep these objects because there’s already the planned document that approves their existence.

According to him, the legalization process itself is going to become cheaper, and the legalization of buildings would be possible as well.

The amendments also propose architectural bureaus to take over affairs that have so far been performed by the Cadaster and relevant secretariats.