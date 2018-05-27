Montenegro’s ruling party wins Podgorica elections

Preliminary results show the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists, DPS, won a landslide victory at today’s local elections in Podgorica. This party won 32 seats in the 61-seat city assembly. Ranko Krivokapić’s Social Democratic Party, SDP, is somewhere at the threshold to win seats and the final outcome is expected soon.

The coalition made up of the Democrats and URA ranked second and got 17 seats, while the coalition consisting of the Democratic Front (DF) and Social People’s Party (SNP) got 8 seats in the city assembly.

Local elections in Podgorica were held today and 134,991 citizens had right to vote.

20.50

20.41

20.35

20.16

Preliminarne projekcije odziva birača pred zatvaranje biračkih mjesta: u Podgorici – 64.2%, Pljevljima – 73%, Kolašinu – 79% #izboriCG — CDT_CrnaGora (@CDT_CrnaGora) May 27, 2018

Parties that participated in the capital’s local elections are: