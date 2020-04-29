Vaccination of children will be carried out in the Healthcare center in Stara Varoš

Doctor Nemanja Radojević, assistant director of the Clinical Center, said in the press conference today that Healthcare center in Stara Varoš was determined to provide services of preventive checks and vaccination of children. It is necessary to schedule a term by calling 067 009 433.

Testing on a voluntary basis

Head of the Department for Epidemiology in the Institute for Public Health, Ms Sanja Medenica, said they would test people on a voluntary basis.

“We want to take as many samples as possible”, Dr Medenica said.

One of the reasons for this is the fact that 20% of total infections in Montenegro were asymptomatic cases.

Several patients to be discharged from hospital tomorrow

Dr Radojević said that 10 patients were hospitalized, seven in CC and three in Bar

“A significant number of patients will be discharged tomorrow”, Dr Radojević said.

He added that Biokovac village in Bijelo Polje wasn’t in quarantine anymore.

“Healthcare workers from he hospital in Berane who had contact with patient from Plav will be tested today”, Dr Radojević said.

Appeal

Answering the question how many construction workers have been tested so far, Dr Medenica said that sampling “was carried out wherever epidemic indication existed”.

Dr Medenica called on citizens who have respiratory problems to call 1616 and schedule conversation with the epidemiologist to agree the testing.