Várhelyi to Marković: I want Montenegro to be fully ready for the EU by the end of my term of office

Montenegro is leader in the European integration process. Joint goal is to speed that process up and to attach strategic importance to the WB integration, agreed Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Mr Duško Marković, Prime Minister of Italy, Mr Giuseppe Conte and European Commissioner for Enlargement, Mr Olivér Várhelyi during the CEI Summit which is taking place in Rome today.

Mr Conte said that Italy would continue to support Montenegro’s European path. Mr Várhelyi said that he wanted Montenegro to be fully ready for the EU by the end of his term of office.

Mr Marković thanked Mr Conte on the support he pledged for the European integration process and for the NATO accession.

“Italy has always been by our side”, said PM. He added that Italy’s help in the judicial reform in Montenegro was priceless.

After the meeting, PM said that Italian Prime Minister was loud and clear regarding enlargement policy.

“Montenegro achieved the best results and has chance to intensify the enlargement process and step up the dynamics. Enlargement policy will be one of the key policies of the new European Commission”, said Mr Marković.

Prime Minister Marković and Conte agreed that bilateral relations between Montenegro and Italy were excellent. Economic cooperation is stable and was further strengthened by the undersea power cable which has become operational just recently. They stated that cooperation could be improved in the domain of culture and defense.

Mr Markoivć invited Mr Conte to visit Montenegro and contribute to further improvement of Montenegro-Italy relations.

Mr Conte and Várhelyi pointed out that they appreciated our regional policy, characterized by high-quality neighborly relations.

Montenegro took over presidency over CEI.

The presidency starts on 1 January 2020. Its priorities will be the same as during Italian presidency: connection, scientific diplomacy, environment protection, cultural cooperation”, said Mr Marković.

Montenegro will confirm its commitment to CEI activities aimed at creating sustainable and prosperous region while promoting credible European perspective of aspiring countries.