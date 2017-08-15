Velimirovic and his clique to go to court again

Supreme Court’s recommendation for the witnesses in the state coup case to be heard in court again, during the trial, was expected, analysts Dragan Soc and Lazar Akovic told Pobjeda.

Mirko Velimirovic’s and the appearance before court of other witnesses, who signed plea bargains, could be a benefit for the defence, during the trial in September.

However, attorneys Soc and Akovic think that that shouldn’t cause any problems for the Prosecutor’s Office, if it has at its disposal valid and legally acquired evidence to support its case.

Soc told Pobjeda that the Supreme Court’s recommendations were expected since the plea bargain cannot be taken for granted when accusing other parties.

As he explained, any accusation against third persons who were not covered by a plea agreement must be proved. If the convicted person who signed the agreement does not appear before the court, his/her testimony will not be valid and will not be read during the trial.

Lawyer Lazar Akovic believes this is a favourable decision for the defence, as it can check the truthfulness of the statements of those who plead guilty by questioning the witnesses.

He added that the defendant’s statement can be used before the court in the event that he/she died or was not available to the court.

Pobjeda’s source from the Special Prosecutor’s Office claims that prosecutors disagreed with the position of the Supreme Court, because it is a matter for final court verdicts, but also because of the fact that there are solid and irrefutable evidence against all defendants for all the allegations arising from the indictment.