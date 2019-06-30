Vučić: I’m ready to talk to Đukanović

Speaking on O2TV last night, Serbia’s President, Mr Aleksandar Vučić, told he is ready to welcome the President of Montenegro, Mr Milo Đukanović, and have talks with him amid intense arguments in Montenegro over a draft law on Church property.

“It’s important to develop normal and cordial relations, but you should not expect too much love from both sides,” President Vučić said.

He was hoping Montenegro would behave differently after PM Duško Marković’s recent statement that the interests of Serbia, and not just the ones of Kosovo, would be protected.

Media in Montenegro, according to him, have been leading aggressive campaign against Serbia, the Serbian people and himself even though the Serbian media outlets are trying to hide it.