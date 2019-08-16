Works on highway construction are going according to plan

Works on Bar-Boljare highway are going according to plan. The latest video recording made by Bemax company clearly shows it.

Three bridges have been finished, and the first segment of Moračica has been connected.

The bridge is expected to be finished by September.

Moračica will be 360 m long and 23,4 m wide. Five pillars will support it. Range from the bottom of Morača riverbed to carriageway construction will amount to more than 200 m.

Representatives of Bemax company, the biggest sub-contractor of CRBC, said that works would be finished within the established deadline.

First highway section is expected to be finished in the middle of 2020.