Struck by lightning: Ryanair plane landed in Sofia instead of Podgorica

The Ryanair plane, which flew from Stockholm for Podgorica, did not land at the Podgorica airport tonight, it was confirmed to CdM.

According to the Airports of Montenegro, the plane was struck by lightning while flying over Podgorica, so the aircraft was redirected to Sofia for safety and technical reasons.

“We do not have any information about the technical problems that a plane had. We were certainly ready to accept that plane a little later, but the crew decided, after consultations, to spend the night in Sofia,” the company stated.

The plane was supposed to land in Podgorica at about 8pm. Instead, it landed in Sofia at 9pm.

The Airports of Montenegro noted that the plane would land in Podgorica at about 12.45pm tomorrow.