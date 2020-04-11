Uskršnja drvca, novi trend u prazničnom dekorisanju doma

Uskrs se približava, a širom interneta susrećemo se sa mnogobrojnim idejama za ukrašavanje doma. Kako smo uslijed pandemije svakako kod kuće, pa vrlo vjerovatno imamo malo više vremena da lijepo organizujemo praznik u svom domu, smislili smo mnoge ideje.
More Easter Island decorations 💕🐰💕 #easterdecor #easter #easterbunny #easterdecorations #easterdecorating #hoppyeaster #easterbunny #easterbunnies #eastertree #eastertrees #eastercandyisthebest #apothecaryjars #zgallerie #eastermarquees #eastereggs #easterdecoration #easterisland #easter2020
Postoji bezbroj neobičnih ideja, a ove godine imamo jedan vrlo dekorativan trend, koji će mališane sigurno najviše oduševiti. Da, to su definitivno uskršnja drvca!
In my home growing up we always had an Easter Tree. It was simple, just a vase of blossoming branches, with tiny wooden ornaments. I loved how it brought spring into my home in a fresh and simple way. – This last week we created our own Easter Tree for the store and we are going to share the process in our stories and in a journal article on our website (link in bio). We hope to share this tradition so that you can see if it fits in with your family and traditions. – #sayschelsey #easter #eastertree #eastertrees #traditions #pysanky #pysankyeggs #doitfortheprocess #nothingisordinary #livemoremagic #livethelittlethings #hacjournal
Ne samo što možete okititi neko drvce, već to možete uraditi čak i sa jelkom koju ste poslije Božića spakovali. Ovaj put, umjesto kugli i lampica koristite šarena jaja.
Just one of my Easter trees , put this one up today , I hope you have all enjoyed your Sunday today .💕 #tree #eastertree #eastertrees #eastertreesareathing #eastereggtree #eastertreedecorations #eastertreedecor #easter #gettingready #gettingreadyforeaster #loveeaster #sunday #sundaytoday
Mališani će biti presrećni što tako brzo ponovo imaju priliku da kite jelku, a ne sumnjamo, uz njihove osmijehe ćete biti i vi.
A great way to brighten your home is to make Easter Trees and decorate around them. The visual beauty brings such joy and is something easy to create as a family project! #easter #eastertrees #homedecorations #familyprojects #diy #diyfun #easterdecorations #itsacraftasticday
Uživajte u porodičnim radostima i pretvorite dekorisanje doma u zabavnu igru.
Mi sam dajemo nekoliko ideja!