Uskršnja drvca, novi trend u prazničnom dekorisanju doma

In my home growing up we always had an Easter Tree. It was simple, just a vase of blossoming branches, with tiny wooden ornaments. I loved how it brought spring into my home in a fresh and simple way. – This last week we created our own Easter Tree for the store and we are going to share the process in our stories and in a journal article on our website (link in bio). We hope to share this tradition so that you can see if it fits in with your family and traditions.