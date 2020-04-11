Dom obavezan dio dekoracije

Uskršnja drvca, novi trend u prazničnom dekorisanju doma

Upravo 20:30
Uskrs se približava, a širom interneta susrećemo se sa mnogobrojnim idejama za ukrašavanje doma. Kako smo uslijed pandemije svakako kod kuće, pa vrlo vjerovatno imamo malo više vremena da lijepo organizujemo praznik u svom domu, smislili smo mnoge ideje.

Postoji bezbroj neobičnih ideja, a ove godine imamo jedan vrlo dekorativan trend, koji će mališane sigurno najviše oduševiti. Da, to su definitivno uskršnja drvca!

Ne samo što možete okititi neko drvce, već to možete uraditi čak i sa jelkom koju ste poslije Božića spakovali. Ovaj put, umjesto kugli i lampica koristite šarena jaja.

Mališani će biti presrećni što tako brzo ponovo imaju priliku da kite jelku, a ne sumnjamo, uz njihove osmijehe ćete biti i vi.

Uživajte u porodičnim radostima i pretvorite dekorisanje doma u zabavnu igru.

Mi sam dajemo nekoliko ideja!

