Moda

Albanka kreirala linuju vještačkih trepavica pod nazivom Kosovo

19/05/2019 18:46
Izvor:

Američka šminkerka i vlogerka Foinika Kej kreirala je liniju vještačkih trepavica pod nazivom “Kosovo”.

Foinika kaže da joj je od malena san da ima svoju liniju vještačkih trepavica i da ne vjeruje da ih je zaista izbacila na tržište. Da bi nastao proizvod, sarađivala je sa Tarte cosmetics-om i Sehora-om.

Poručuje da su njene trepavice odličan izbor ako želite da se zabavite i flerujtete. Poželjećete, kaže Foinika, da ih nosite svake večeri u izlasku sa drugaricama.

Ona je porijeklom sa Kosova, a živi i radi u Njujorku.

View this post on Instagram

My FIRST EVER collab with @tartecosmetics is now LIVE on tarte.com & @Sephora online! Introducing my Kosova & 0-100 #EXTERIORGLAMXTARTE lash sets, NEW #crueltyfree & #vegan lash styles! Kosova is perfect for your everyday makeup look and keeps you feeling flirty & fun! 0-100 are statement lashes that you want to wear on any night out with your girlfriends 🍾 Each set of lashes also comes with its own full-size tarteist PRO lash adhesive in clear for quick & EASY application. My #exteriorglamxtarte sets are just $16 each – that’s 20% less than if you purchased the lashes & glue separately! 🎉 Head to tarte.com or @Sephora online to shop!! #tartecosmetics #NewatSephora #veganlashes #veganbeauty #latexfree #formaldehydefree

A post shared by Foinika Kay (@exteriorglam) on

Tagovi

1 Komentar na "Albanka kreirala linuju vještačkih trepavica pod nazivom Kosovo"

avatar
1000
:   NAJNOVIJI | NAJSTARIJI | POPULARNI
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

Send this to a friend