Albanka kreirala linuju vještačkih trepavica pod nazivom Kosovo

View this post on Instagram

I still can’t get over the fact that I have my own lashes…😭 Thank you to everyone who came out the other night to support my first collab!🎉 Special thank you to @Tartecosmetics for allowing me to be a part.💜 If you know me you know I always have my lashes on, and have always dreamt of creating my own lash style that was absolutely perfect. Whether you’re a natural “Kosova” girl or extra like a “0-100” girl🥰#exteriorglamxtarte #Kosova #0-100