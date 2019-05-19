Albanka kreirala linuju vještačkih trepavica pod nazivom Kosovo

Američka šminkerka i vlogerka Foinika Kej kreirala je liniju vještačkih trepavica pod nazivom “Kosovo”.
Foinika kaže da joj je od malena san da ima svoju liniju vještačkih trepavica i da ne vjeruje da ih je zaista izbacila na tržište. Da bi nastao proizvod, sarađivala je sa Tarte cosmetics-om i Sehora-om.
I still can’t get over the fact that I have my own lashes…😭 Thank you to everyone who came out the other night to support my first collab!🎉 Special thank you to @Tartecosmetics for allowing me to be a part.💜 If you know me you know I always have my lashes on, and have always dreamt of creating my own lash style that was absolutely perfect. Whether you’re a natural “Kosova” girl or extra like a “0-100” girl🥰#exteriorglamxtarte #Kosova #0-100
Poručuje da su njene trepavice odličan izbor ako želite da se zabavite i flerujtete. Poželjećete, kaže Foinika, da ih nosite svake večeri u izlasku sa drugaricama.
Ona je porijeklom sa Kosova, a živi i radi u Njujorku.
My FIRST EVER collab with @tartecosmetics is now LIVE on tarte.com & @Sephora online! Introducing my Kosova & 0-100 #EXTERIORGLAMXTARTE lash sets, NEW #crueltyfree & #vegan lash styles! Kosova is perfect for your everyday makeup look and keeps you feeling flirty & fun! 0-100 are statement lashes that you want to wear on any night out with your girlfriends 🍾 Each set of lashes also comes with its own full-size tarteist PRO lash adhesive in clear for quick & EASY application. My #exteriorglamxtarte sets are just $16 each – that’s 20% less than if you purchased the lashes & glue separately! 🎉 Head to tarte.com or @Sephora online to shop!! #tartecosmetics #NewatSephora #veganlashes #veganbeauty #latexfree #formaldehydefree
