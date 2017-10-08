Instagram nalog od kojeg strijepi modna industrija

Instagram profil Diet Prada ima samo jedan jedini cilj – otkriti sva potencijalna plagiranja s kojima su modne kuće mislile da se izvuku. Profil slijedi vrlo jednostavnu logiku: uporedno stavi dvije fotografije s revije ili neke kampanje, a u opisu direktno označi sporne dizajnere. Zanimljivo je primijetiti i da se zaista nikad ne radi o slučajevima u koje se treba pomno zagledati ne biste li vidjeli sličnosti.
Drugim riječima, ukoliko ste modni dizajner – ni u najgoroj noćnoj mori ne želite da osvanete ovdje.
Ohhh @officiallibertine… I mean the @marcjacobs Comme dress wasn't enough, you had to go after @discountuniverse too? That not enough? Get some @viviennewestwood archive while yer at it ☠️#anarchyinLA #punkisdead #libertine #marcjacobs #commedesgarcons #metgala #discountuniverse #cyclops #mileycyrus #viviennewestwood #sexpistols #seditionaries #punk #fashion #sequins #pfw #pfwss18 #ss18 #knockoff #ootd #wiwt #dietprada
How many more posts are we going to have to do on this @oscardelarenta collection? Here, the looks they lifted from UK label @cimoneuk #oscardelaripoff #odlr #cimone #cimoneuk #designer #knockoff #handbeading #beading #embroidery #paint #splatter #colorpallette #inspo #painting #art #ss18 #nyfw #lfw #ss17 #ootd #lotd #model #dietprada
@balenciaga is fresh out of ideas. Coming off a stellar Fall 2017 collection, SS18 appears to be backpeddling into a tired streetwear aesthetic…seemingly morphing into a weird sister of @vetements_official . There's very little innovative design here, just remixing and restyling. Time to give @lottavolkova the boot? 👢#balenciaga #vetements #streetwear #couture #crocs #platforms #uglyshoes #demnagvasalia #lottavolkova #parisfashionweek #pfw #ss18 #copycat #knockoff #digitalprint #tailoring #suiting #jeremyscott #logomani #outerwear #avantgarde #commedesgarcons #reikawakubo #whathappened
Phoebe are the rumors true?? Is your time at @celine drawing to a close? Sublime collection, but we hope it wasn't you who let the interns ransack recent shows and draw heavy inspiration from a draping test you gave to a candidate who you didn't end up hiring. Yes that last image is the test done AT the Céline studio in London. And yes…those opening jackets also resemble some Juun J pieces, but the draping test says it all… #celine #phoebephilo #rumors #fashionweek #pfw #pfwss18 #ss18 #gossip #prada #classical #knockoff #menswear #loewe #jwanderson #peplum #corsetbelt #juunj #tailoring #designtest #ootd #wiwt #dietprada
