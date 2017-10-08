Moda

Instagram nalog od kojeg strijepi modna industrija

08/10/2017 18:20
Instagram profil Diet Prada ima samo jedan jedini cilj – otkriti sva potencijalna plagiranja s kojima su modne kuće mislile da se izvuku. Profil slijedi vrlo jednostavnu logiku: uporedno stavi dvije fotografije s revije ili neke kampanje, a u opisu direktno označi sporne dizajnere. Zanimljivo je primijetiti i da se zaista nikad ne radi o slučajevima u koje se treba pomno zagledati ne biste li vidjeli sličnosti.

Drugim riječima, ukoliko ste modni dizajner – ni u najgoroj noćnoj mori ne želite da osvanete ovdje.

