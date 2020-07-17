Kako izgledaju modne revije u doba korone

View this post on Instagram

The #DGParcoDeiPrincipi Spring-Summer 2021 Men’s Fashion Show at the Humanitas University Campus in Milan.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ The looks are a tribute to Italian genius and recall the colours of the sea. The meeting between contemporary and neoclassic inspires a collection of pure sartorial architecture.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ In partnership with For Funding by @intesasanpaolo Bank and in compliance with the health regulations in force in Italy, the event supports @fondazionehumanitasricerca for Scientific Research. ⠀⠀ ⠀ Discover the exclusive looks seen in the runway at the link in bio.⠀ ⠀⠀ Live performance courtesy of #IlVolo ⠀⠀ #DGMenSS21 #DolceGabbana #MFW⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ #MilanoDigitalFashionWeek ⠀