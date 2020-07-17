Kako izgledaju modne revije u doba korone

Bez poljubaca i zagrljaja i uz poštovanje socijalne distance i nošenje zaštitnih maski, modna kuća Dolce & Gabbana, prisiljena da promijeni svoja pravila, održala je u srijedu jednu od prvih fizičkih modnih revija u doba korona virusa.
The #DGParcoDeiPrincipi Spring-Summer 2021 Men’s Fashion Show at the Humanitas University Campus in Milan.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ The looks are a tribute to Italian genius and recall the colours of the sea. The meeting between contemporary and neoclassic inspires a collection of pure sartorial architecture.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ In partnership with For Funding by @intesasanpaolo Bank and in compliance with the health regulations in force in Italy, the event supports @fondazionehumanitasricerca for Scientific Research. ⠀⠀ ⠀ Discover the exclusive looks seen in the runway at the link in bio.⠀ ⠀⠀ Live performance courtesy of #IlVolo ⠀⠀ #DGMenSS21 #DolceGabbana #MFW⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ #MilanoDigitalFashionWeek ⠀
U sklopu inače digitalne Nedjelje muške mode u Milanu, reviji na otvorenom prisustvovali su gosti s maskama na licu dok su modeli koračali modnom pistom, a nakon toga stajali u vrtu udaljeni jedni od drugih.
Revija je održana na univerzitetskom kampusu fondacije Humanitas za medicinska istraživanja, koja pokušava razviti vakcinu protiv novog korona virusa – projekat čije je finansiranje pomogao i brend Dolce & Gabbana.
Uz još jednu fizičku reviju s gostima, ranije u srijedu koju je održao italijanski brend Etro, revija Dolce & Gabbana bila je prvi modni događaj velike luksuzne marke u stvarnom svijetu od ublažavanja restriktivnih mjera u većini Evrope.
Dizajneri Domenico Dolce i Stefano Gabbana rekli su da im je trebalo dugo vremena da shvate hoće li organizacija takvog događaja biti uopšte moguća, ali da su željeli da pošalju poruku optimizma i da se Italija, jedna od najteže pogođenih zemalja korona virusom, “vratila”.
Na reviji je bilo oko 200 gostiju, uglavnom italijanskih, dok bi ih u normalnim uslovima bilo 500 ili više.
