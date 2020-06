Kejti Peri kreirala sandale i tašne, dio novca daje organizaciji za borbu LGBTQ+ prava

View this post on Instagram

Reposting (‼️🤯) @katyperry /// Sending love and light this #ShoesdayTuesday ❤️✨ I will be donating 10% from the sale of every shoe and handbag from katyperrycollections.com in June and July to @pointfoundation to support their efforts in empowering more BIPOC LGBTQ+ students⁣ ⁣ ***⁣ ⁣ Thank you!!! ⁣ 🌈🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈🌈🌈⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #lgbtq #pointscholars #pointfoundation #katyperry #fundraising⁣