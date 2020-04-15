Louis Vuitton kreira bolničke haljine

View this post on Instagram

Louis Vuitton announces the production of thousands of hospital gowns to be donated to frontline medical staff within the Parisian hospital network AP-HP. These gowns will be created by volunteers at the Maison’s headquarters for six Parisian hospitals in urgent need of protective gear. Thank you to everyone who is doing their part to fight this global pandemic. #LouisVuitton #APHP #StayAtHome