Louis Vuitton kreira bolničke haljine

U cilju pružanja zaštitne opreme zdravstvenim radnicima, francuska modna kuća Louis Vuitton najavljuje proizvodnju hiljada bolničkih haljina koje će donirati medicinskom osoblju na liniji fronta pariske bolnice Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris.
Louis Vuitton announces the production of thousands of hospital gowns to be donated to frontline medical staff within the Parisian hospital network AP-HP. These gowns will be created by volunteers at the Maison’s headquarters for six Parisian hospitals in urgent need of protective gear. Thank you to everyone who is doing their part to fight this global pandemic. #LouisVuitton #APHP #StayAtHome
„Hvala stotinama zanatlija koji su se dobrovoljno prijavili da rade, kao i svima koji daju svoj doprinos u borbi protiv ove globalne pandemije”, saopšteno je iz modne kuće.
Ove haljine će kreirati volonteri u sedištu modne kuće za šest pariskih bolnica kojima je hitno potrebna zaštitna oprema.
Prije haljina, modna kuća objavila je da kreira zaštitne maske.
In order to provide protective gear to healthcare workers, Louis Vuitton has repurposed several of the Maison’s ateliers across France to produce hundreds of thousands of non-surgical face masks. In partnership with the Mode Grande Ouest textile network, this initiative will donate the much-needed protective gear to frontline healthcare workers. Thank you to the hundreds of artisans who have volunteered to create these masks, as well as everyone doing their part to fight this global pandemic. #LouisVuitton #StayAtHome
Dje se rade