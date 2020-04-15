Moda Donacija medicinskom osoblju

Louis Vuitton kreira bolničke haljine

U cilju pružanja zaštitne opreme zdravstvenim radnicima, francuska modna kuća Louis Vuitton najavljuje proizvodnju hiljada bolničkih haljina koje će donirati medicinskom osoblju na liniji fronta pariske bolnice Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris.

„Hvala stotinama zanatlija koji su se dobrovoljno prijavili da rade, kao i svima koji daju svoj doprinos u borbi protiv ove globalne pandemije”, saopšteno je iz modne kuće.

Ove haljine će kreirati volonteri u sedištu modne kuće za šest pariskih bolnica kojima je hitno potrebna zaštitna oprema.

Prije haljina, modna kuća objavila je da kreira zaštitne maske.

 

