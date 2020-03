Šminker Megan Markl vam otkriva njene tajne mejkap trikove

View this post on Instagram

Busy week ahead for this girl! 💗 First stop – Meghan + Harry will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on 5 March. Then you'll see her on the 7th for the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall, on the 8th for International Women's Day, and the 9th for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey with the Queen and other members of the royal family. Which appearance are you most excited for!? P.S. thanks to @meghanluvsharry for the prettiest picture of Meghan ✨