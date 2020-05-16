Moda za Capture Totale Super Potent serum

Žizel Bundšen sa majkom u novoj Dior kampanji

Dior je upravo predstavio novu kampanju za svoj Capture Totale Super Potent serum.

Supermodel Žizel Bundšen je zajedno sa svojom majkom Vanijom pozirala u ovu svrhu.

Nonšalantno pozirajući, Žizel i Vania ponijele su na sebi pletene komade i minimalistički stil.

Pored fotografija, one su dobile glavnu ulogu i u kratkom filmu, gdje Vania govori o tome koliko je vjerovala u Žizel na samom početku njene karijere.

