Žizel Bundšen sa majkom u novoj Dior kampanji

Dior je upravo predstavio novu kampanju za svoj Capture Totale Super Potent serum.
Supermodel Žizel Bundšen je zajedno sa svojom majkom Vanijom pozirala u ovu svrhu.
Nonšalantno pozirajući, Žizel i Vania ponijele su na sebi pletene komade i minimalistički stil.
TELL YOUR MOTHER SHE’S YOUR BEST SUPPORT. To celebrate mother’s Day, @gisele and her mother Vânia remind us that a mother’s confidence is the most precious gift. The irreplaceable confidence relationship we build with our mother gives us the strength to spread our wings and conquer the world. Happy Mother’s Day! • #DiorStandsWithYou #StaySafeStayHome #diorskincare #diorcapturetotale #diorbeautylessons #giselebundchen #mothersday #motheranddaughter
Pored fotografija, one su dobile glavnu ulogu i u kratkom filmu, gdje Vania govori o tome koliko je vjerovala u Žizel na samom početku njene karijere.