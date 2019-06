Jovetić jedva čeka povratak na teren

View this post on Instagram

Pozdrav svima, prije svega zelim da se zahvalim na porukama podrske ❤️🙏🏻 Nije me bilo neko vrijeme na instagramu jer sam trenirao jako i ovim putem zelim da vas informisem da sve ide po planu kao sto mozete da vidite 💪🏻 Jedva cekam da izadjem na teren, jos bolji nego prije 👌🏻🙏🏻 Greetings to everyone, first of all I would like to thank everyone for the support messages ❤️🙏🏻 I wasn’t recently active on instagram as I was training hard and this way I want to inform you that everything is going according to the plan as you can see 💪🏻 I can’t wait to be back on the pitch, even better than before ⚽️👌🏻