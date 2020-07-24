Fudbal Kraj prvenstva 23. maja iduće godine

Nova sezona u Premijer ligi počeće 12. septembra

18:49 18:49
Izvor:

Nova sezona u Premijer ligi počeće 12. septembra.

Mediji prenose da će šampionat na Ostrvu trajati do 23. maja 2021. godine.

Tekuća sezona u Premijer ligi okončaće se u nedjelju, kada su na programu utakmice posljednjeg 38. kola.

Titula je poslije 30 godina pripala Liverpulu.

Tags

avatar
1000
Send this to a friend