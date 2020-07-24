Nova sezona u Premijer ligi počeće 12. septembra.
Mediji prenose da će šampionat na Ostrvu trajati do 23. maja 2021. godine.
Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 #PL season on 12 September
The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May
The Premier League will continue to consult with @FA and @EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions pic.twitter.com/AE21rTqiwK
— Premier League (@premierleague) July 24, 2020
Tekuća sezona u Premijer ligi okončaće se u nedjelju, kada su na programu utakmice posljednjeg 38. kola.
Titula je poslije 30 godina pripala Liverpulu.