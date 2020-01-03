Poginuo francuski fudbaler dok se vraćao sa treninga

Francuski fudbaler Natael Žulan poginuo je u 23. godini.
Žulan je nastradao u saobraćajnoj nesreći dok se vraćao na treninga.
“Na ovaj tragičan dan, svi članovi kluba saosjećaju sa Nataelovom porodicom.” stoji u saopštenju Gengama.
Žulan je igrao za tog francuskog drugoligaša, a prošle godine bio je član Valensijena.
L’En Avant Guingamp est en deuil.
Le club a eu l’immense douleur d’apprendre cet après-midi, le décès accidentel de son joueur Nathael Julan.
En ce jour tragique, tous les membres du club s’associent pour adresser leurs condoléances attristées à la famille de Nathael. pic.twitter.com/BTZmciC9Gd
— En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) January 3, 2020