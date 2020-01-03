Fudbal Tragedija

Poginuo francuski fudbaler dok se vraćao sa treninga

22:13 22:13
Izvor:

Francuski fudbaler Natael Žulan poginuo je u 23. godini.

Žulan je nastradao u saobraćajnoj nesreći dok se vraćao na treninga.

“Na ovaj tragičan dan, svi članovi kluba saosjećaju sa Nataelovom porodicom.” stoji u saopštenju Gengama.

Žulan je igrao za tog francuskog drugoligaša, a prošle godine bio je član Valensijena.

