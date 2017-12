Veliki Tibo Kurtoa oduševio bolesnog dječaka

Today I visited my little friend Jorgo at the hospital in Leuven, he is 8 years old and incredibly strong in his fight against leukemia ! Next week he undergoes a last bone marrow transplant. I am happy to see him so positive going in to the new year and with the transplant! I hope we can play some football together very soon! Stay strong my little friend!💪🏼🤗

