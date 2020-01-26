Košarka Tužan kraj za crnu mambu

Sportski svijet se u nevjerici oprašta od Kobija…

21:57 21:57
Izvor:

Sportski, ne samo košarkaški svijet oprašta se od velikog Kobija Brajanta, koji je tragično izgubio život u helikopterskoj nesreći.

Svi su u nevjerici, odbijaju da povjeruju da je legendarna “crna mamba” okončala život na tragičan način.

Tags

avatar
1000

Send this to a friend