Sportski svijet se u nevjerici oprašta od Kobija…

Sportski, ne samo košarkaški svijet oprašta se od velikog Kobija Brajanta, koji je tragično izgubio život u helikopterskoj nesreći.
Svi su u nevjerici, odbijaju da povjeruju da je legendarna “crna mamba” okončala život na tragičan način.
R.I.P. 🙏🏻💔 @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/lQbD6irpiP
— Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) January 26, 2020
today is reminder life is so precious and fragile i am so saddened for Kobe’s wife and 4 girls #prey 🙏
— Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) January 26, 2020
People have started a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center
(via @Chiney321)pic.twitter.com/Cywy6nf6ul
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 26, 2020
“For those Kobe fans that are out there, that are feeling like I feel right now, just try and think of all the joy that he brought you.”
Brian Shaw reacts to the reported passing of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/WjAwmIHQle
— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020
Devastated.
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020
this can’t be trueee!!🙏🙏🙏
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
The Orlando Magic is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family, the L.A. Lakers and the other victims of today’s tragedy and their families.
We will observe a moment of silence before tonight’s game.#RIPMAMBA pic.twitter.com/VwMzx4AKy5
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 26, 2020
The Rockets & Nuggets hold a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/5LV9ddyi42
— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020
Consternats per la mort de @KobeBryant, un esportista exemplar. La seva figura va transcendir les pistes de bàsquet. Una abraçada a la seva familia i èssers estimats. Descansi en pau. pic.twitter.com/keL0BNqICc
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) January 26, 2020