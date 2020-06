Mekgregor se povukao iz oktagona jer cvjeta njegov biznis sa viskijem

View this post on Instagram

‪Rocking my @ProperWhiskey “One For All” t-shirt in aid of @tunnel2towers. ‬ ‪Also with my new big 1ltre bottle, available now.‬ ‪It’s hard to tell it’s the 1ltre, I know. Its just i’m a big horse these days lol! ‬ ‪What weight next, who knows. ‬ ‪Good day today, thank you Lord 🙏‬