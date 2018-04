Sjajni Borozan sa Vardarom kroz dramu do F4 Lige šampiona

It was neck-and-neck through the entire two-leg VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final between RK Vardar and THW Kiel, from the opening whistle in Kiel to the final buzzer in Skopje. Kiel won the second leg to level the aggregate result at 56:56, but it's Vardar who celebrate qualification for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 based on more goals scored away