Špancima drama za polufinale ATP kupa

Španija je posljednji polufinalista ATP kupa u Australiji.

NEVER WRITE THEM OFF 🙌🇪🇸@RafaelNadal and @pablocarreno91 come from a set down to beat Belgium 6-7 7-5 10-7 and book Spain's spot in the semi-finals of the #ATPCup! pic.twitter.com/p6YTZPHIrV

— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 10, 2020