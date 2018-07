Talas od 30 tona plastike, snimak šokirao svijet 

PLASTIC EMERGENCY ALERTWe need a wave of change and a material revolution. Here’s the story behind this haunting video.It was taken in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, where Parley and collaborators are working hand in hand with the military and the city council. Over 500 public workers have been mobilized for this cleanup operation.After three days of cleanups we have intercepted over 30 tons of plastic, but there is a lot more work to be done.This Saturday, #CoronaxParley will host a cleanup at the beach – DM us if you are on the island and would like to get involved. Wherever you are in the world, you can be part of the solution:#ParleyAIR: Avoid. Intercept. Redesign.#100islandsprotected@parley.tv @corona @sustainablecoastlineshawaii