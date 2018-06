UZNEMIRUJUĆI VIDEO: Drogirana majka popela djecu na oluk, spasila ih policija

DBPD officers stepped into a precarious situation after multiple people called 911 to report that a woman and two children were on a roof. Officers arrived just after 4 p.m. Saturday, May 19 and quickly became aware of the frightening scenario they faced. A 23-year-old woman, acting erratically and refusing to listen to officers’ commands, was perched on a narrow ledge over the garage of a townhouse about 15-20-feet above the ground. A 1-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl stood with her. Officer Rob Addea immediately positioned himself under the window, ready to catch a child or the woman if necessary. He pleaded with her to get the children off the narrow, rain-soaked ledge. “Just get the kids back inside” Addea said. “Please. Please. That’s all we want you to do.” Officer Matt Warne joined him. At the same time, Sgt. Mike Debree and Sgt. Brian Griffith arrived, went in through the front door, up to the second floor, through a bedroom and out the window onto the ledge. Worried that the children would fall or be pushed, Sgt. Debree got ahold of each child’s arm. Sgt. Griffith tried to reason with the agitated and seemingly paranoid young woman, even showing her his badge to reassure her that he was a law enforcement officer, to no avail. Other DBPD officers were able to open the window of an adjoining townhouse, and Sgt. Debree walked the frightened children several feet along the ledge and handed them through the window to the waiting officers. Sgt. Griffith and several officers then lifted the woman through a window to safety. She was committed to a mental health facility under Florida’s Baker Act. She may face criminal charges once released. Florida’s Department of Children and Families is conducting an investigation and has taken custody of the children.