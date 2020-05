Dama od skandala: Viki Dogan je prava Džesika Rebit

View this post on Instagram

Daily Dougan. Vikki Dougan and her 1957 photo shoot at Hollywood and Vine for Life magazine. She gained the nickname ‘The Back’ following her Life photo shoots. #vikkidougan #theback #jessicarabbit #dailydougan #vintage #vintagestyle #vintagefashion #vintagedress #1950s #1950sfashion #1950sstyle #1950sdress #1950shair #50s #50sfashion #50sstyle #50sdress #fifties #fiftiesstyle #fiftiesfashion #callipygian #callipygianqueen #oldhollywood #hollywood #hollywoodandvine #goldenageofhollywood #goldenage #classichollywood #vintagehollywood #lifemagazine