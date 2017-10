Debra Mesing dobila zvijezdu na Bulevaru slavnih

Sophia at the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Debra’s star! 😍 Love seeing these women supporting each other ❤️✨ First pics in the gallery (link in bio) #SophiaBush #DebraMessing #MariskaHargitay #ConnieBritton #Event #Hollywood #WalkOfFame #Star #Beauties #Queens #Actresses #Inspirations #WomenSupportingWomen #Friendships #Babes

A post shared by LITTLE VOICES 🌸 (@wonderfulsophiab) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT