Margo Robi u samoizolaciji čita bajke djeci putem Instagrama

Dok mnogi muzičari iz svojih domova širom svijeta priređuju koncerte za svoje obožavaoce, a brojni glumci i sportisti apeluju da se ostane kod kuće zbog globalne pandemije koronavirusa, popularna australijska glumica Margo Robi na umu je imala nešto potpuno drugačije.
Zvijezda filma “Bilo jednom u Holivudu”, koja se nalazi u samoizolaciji u svom domu u Los Anđelesu, vrijeme ispunjava tako što putem Instagrama čita djeci bajke i edukuje ih.
Ona je u videu koji je postavila na svoj instagram profil apelovala da se pomogne djeci širom svijeta, koja ne idu u škole jer su one zatvorene zbog borbe protiv virusa.
View this post on Instagram
“A Sick Day for Amos McGee” by Philip C. Stead, illustrated by Erin E. Stead (published by @macmillankidsbooks) – read by @margotrobbie . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #savewithstories