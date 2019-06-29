Novak Đoković u timu producenata filma Džejmsa Kamerona

Dokumentarni film koji će producirati “holivudski teškaš” Džejms Kameron o veganima u vrhunskom sportu dobio je pojačanje u vidu najboljeg tenisera svijeta Novaka Đokovića.
Uz novi trejler za film Oni koje mijenjaju stvari (The game changers) producentski tim pojačali su Novak Đoković, devetostruka NBA zvijezda Kris Pol, petostruki prvak Formule jedan Luis Hamilton i legenda akcionih filmova Džeki Čen.
Film, koji će režirati Oskarovac Luis Psihojos govori o eksploziji ishrane zasnovane na povrću u profesionalnom sportu.
Prikazivanje filma, kome će biti dodate scene sa snimanja i kadrovi koji su prethodno nisu bili planirani, počeće 16. septembra u više od hiljadu bioskopa širom svijeta.