Novak Đoković u timu producenata filma Džejmsa Kamerona

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING: Long Awaited Vegan Documentary 'The Game Changers' Is COMING SOON! 🎥 🎞 🌱 . . To read this and other articles, just tap the link in our bio 👉🏼 @plantbasednews to subscribe to our #YouTube channel tap the link and swipe right 👉🏼 . . . —————————————————— 🌱 🍔 Plant-based recipes, chefs & restaurants around the world: @pbnfood 👨🏻‍⚕️👩‍⚕️ Plant-based doctors & health advisors: @pbnhealth 🏋️‍♀️ 💪🏼 Plant-based athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness pros: @pbn.fitness 📹YouTube: PLANT BASED NEWS . . #today #time #breakingnews #plantbasednews #plantbaseddiet #plantbased #wfpb #vegan #veganfood #govegan #dairyfree #crueltyfree #animals #environment #nutrition https://www.plantbasednews.org/post/breaking-vegan-documentary-the-game-changers-announces-release-date