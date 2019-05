Pogledajte tizer trejler za seriju Star Trek: Picard

25 years ago today, ‘All Good Things’ brought us to an end. The end is only the beginning. #StarTrekPicard to stream exclusively on @CBSAllAccess in the United States, Amazon #PrimeVideo in more than 200 countries, in Canada on @SpaceChannel & @CraveCanada https://t.co/MQp0eP0ovM pic.twitter.com/m9sDqvS8Mo