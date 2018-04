Alisija kaže da je porno diva bez mozga i feministkinja

Stop thinking about what u can and cannot do – just do what u want and what u love. The day I stopped caring about what other people think of me was the day I became truly happy. We are being fed lies about what possibly can ruin your life – don't do this, don't do that. "Don't do porn, don't be naked on the internet, its poor taste and you cannot go back from that." In lack of better words I can only say to those people with these beliefs: kiss my ass! You can do whatever the fuck you want as long as you work hard, have discipline and lots of self love. Believe in yourself. Empower yourself. Love yourself. And do what you want. I'm so happy and blessed to have a mother and father who always have supported me and encouraged me… and respected me for who I am. I know not all parents or family are like mine, some parents, family and even friends will tell you that you shouldn't do this, and you shouldn't do that – but only YOU know what's best for YOU. The coolest and most amazing people I know are girls in the sexindustry – the ones that love themselves and are strong enough to daily being challenged and judged, for no reason but the fact that they are in the sex industry! These girls are the most inspiring, creative, intelligent and OUT OF THIS WORLD creatures you'll ever meet! So get over yourself prudes – allow your friends and loved ones to dream and take chances – that's how they will succeed! Never put a label on yourself or others – be free to be who you are! Outfit from @dollskill 💕 handmade gloves are from @jackalopeland 💕 hairextensions @lullabellzuk

