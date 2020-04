Amber je sebi dala ime Plavooki bijeli zmaj, a tetovaže su je izvukle iz depresije

View this post on Instagram

Slowly chipping away at my apartment decor – these vines/roses are only temp until I install them properly tonight, along with my aircon, my pictures and clock 😌 Hella happy with my outcome in this situation; I didn’t have to lie to my landlord either about what I do for work – I was open and honest and she respected that. Sex work is slowly becoming seen as a ‘job’ – I pay my taxes, I put in a lot of effort to creating content. Don’t judge what you don’t understand!! 🤷🏼‍♀️💭 #ambsluke #inked #inkedgirls #girlswithtattoos #asstattoo #floweroflifetattoo #bluehair #alternative #alternativegirl #heavilytattooed #heavilytattooedwomen #aussiesofinstagram #sexworkisrealwork #endthestigma